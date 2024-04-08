Left Menu

Group 108 Hosts Successful "108 Conclave" Unveiling Exclusive Opportunities

Group 108, a leading name in the real estate realm, successfully hosted "108 Conclave" on April 6th, 2024, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Noida. The event showcased the Exclusive Benefits of Group 108 flagship projects Grandthum, Greater Noida West, and ONE FNG, sector 142 Noida - Greater Noida Expressway. Designed as per Green Building Certification requirements, both Group 108's projects are IGBC Platinum Pre-Certified and bear platinum grade label by IGBC.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 17:23 IST
Group 108 Hosts Successful "108 Conclave" Unveiling Exclusive Opportunities
Group 108 Conclave. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8: Group 108, a leading name in the real estate realm, successfully hosted "108 Conclave" on April 6th, 2024, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Noida. The event showcased the Exclusive Benefits of Group 108 flagship projects Grandthum, Greater Noida West, and ONE FNG, sector 142 Noida - Greater Noida Expressway. Designed as per Green Building Certification requirements, both Group 108's projects are IGBC Platinum Pre-Certified and bear platinum grade label by IGBC.

The 108 Conclave proved to be a milestone, offering attendee's unparalleled opportunities to explore exclusive benefits curated to enhance their real estate journey. The event unveiled prime real estate opportunities that epitomize luxury and sophistication and offer robust investment potential. Throughout the event, the attendees were introduced to the comprehensive overview of Group 108's successful projects, ranging from premium office & retail spaces at Grandthum and ONE FNG. These projects depicted the convenience and architectural brilliance offered by Group 108 and how the brand promises a world of opportunities for prospective buyers and redefines the realty experience.

Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director of Group 108, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled by the success of 108 Conclave and extend our heartiest gratitude to all our attendees. At Group 108, we aim to assist and facilitate you in your financial aspirations. With a commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate realm, we are dedicated to shaping the future of real estate in the NCR region and beyond." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024