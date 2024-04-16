Bharat Petroleum to lay 35-km ATF pipeline from Piyala to Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport on Tuesday said Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd will lay a 35-km dedicated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) pipeline from its Piyala Terminal to the tank farm at the airport in Jewar.

The airport and the BPCL have entered into an agreement, signed on February 20, for the work to efficiently meet the airport's ATF demand while reducing carbon emissions, it said in a statement.

BPCL's Piyala terminal is located in Faridabad, Haryana.

The dedicated ATF pipeline will span over 34 km, and will further extend by 1.2 km within the airport premises, Noida International Airport said.

''Once operational, this pipeline will operate on a common/contract carrier basis, ensuring seamless fuel transportation to the airport,'' it said.

''Aligned with Noida International Airport's commitment to environmental stewardship, this common-use fuel transportation pipeline will ease fuel receipt operations and mitigate emissions by eliminating the need for tank lorry movements,'' it added.

BPCL's Director (Marketing) Sukhmal Jain said the company has been the pioneer in setting up ATF facilities at airports and allied infrastructure in India since the time aviation industry took off in the country.

He also emphasised BPCL's commitment to reducing carbon emissions by minimising the road transportation of fuel and fostering a more sustainable future, according to the statement.

Airport's Chief Operating Officer Kiran Jain said the collaboration aligns with their strategic vision of offering cost-efficient and sustainable solutions that are more economical for the transportation of liquid fuels compared to road transport.

''We are confident that this move will reduce carbon emissions and boost our overall efficiency, contributing to a more sustainable future, which is the need of the hour,'' Jain added.

The greenfield project is located some 75 km off Delhi along the Yamuna Expressway and is expected to open for commercial services after the first phase of development by the end of this year, according to officials.

The first phase of the airport, featuring one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. On completion of all four development phases, the airport will be able to cater to 70 million passengers per year, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)