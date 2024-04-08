2 men bound down at Delhi airport for 'nuclear bomb' threat

Delhi Police has bound down two men at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for mentioning they were ''carrying a nuclear bomb'', officials said on Monday.

The police had earlier said that the duo were arrested and released on bail. The incident happened on April 5 when Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, residents of Rajkot in Gujarat, objected to being frisked by the security staff before boarding an Ahmedabad-bound flight, the police said. According to the FIR filed by an airline official, the duo asked the security staff ''what will you do if I am carrying a nuclear bomb''.

Malani and Lalani were bound down as they posed security threat to the aircraft and its passengers, a senior police official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangani said investigation has revealed that the accused are contractors in the construction sector.

''They had travelled to Dwarka in Delhi to meet a business associate regarding a purchase. They were bound down and were later released on bail,'' the DCP said.

