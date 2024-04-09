Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St bides time as investors await CPI, earnings

On Wednesday, the Labor Department's March Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is expected to show a slight cooldown in monthly price growth and a nominal decrease in the annual core number, which excludes volatile food and energy items. "Markets are treading water," Stovall added.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 00:07 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St bides time as investors await CPI, earnings
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stocks waffled between modest gains and losses on Monday, with few catalysts to steer investors one way or the other ahead of crucial inflation data and the kick-off of first-quarter earnings season.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were last modestly higher, with gains held in check by the highest benchmark U.S. Treasury yields since November in the wake of Friday's blowout employment report. That report heightened chances that the Federal Reserve could delay implementing its first interest rate cut at its monthly Federal Open Market Committee meetings longer than previously expected.

"Wall Street is adjusting expectations to reflect the fact that the Fed could be slower to lower interest rates and that now the greatest likelihood is for a rate cut to occur at the July FOMC meeting, rather than June," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York. On Wednesday, the Labor Department's March Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is expected to show a slight cooldown in monthly price growth and a nominal decrease in the annual core number, which excludes volatile food and energy items.

"Markets are treading water," Stovall added. "(Investors are) waiting for the for Wednesday's CPI report with the expectation that it'll come in on target or possibly showing less inflation than may currently be anticipated." Year-on-year headline CPI is expected to gain some heat, rising to 3.4% from 3.2% in February, underscoring inflation's meandering journey back to the Fed's 2% annual target.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said on Monday the central bank must take into consideration how long it can maintain its restrictive policy without damaging the economy. The first-quarter reporting season officially kicks off on Friday with numbers from major U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co , Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co.

As of Friday, analysts expect aggregated S&P 500 earnings growth of 5.0% year-on-year, down from the 7.2% annual estimate at the beginning of the quarter, according to LSEG. At 2:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.13 points, or 0.12%, to 38,952.17, the S&P 500 gained 6.98 points, or 0.13%, at 5,211.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.67 points, or 0.15%, at 16,273.19.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, consumer discretionary was enjoying the largest percentage gain, while healthcare stocks were down the most. Tesla provided a boost, rising 5.6% after CEO Elon Musk said the company would unveil its Robotaxi on Aug. 8.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks also outperformed, tracking rising bitcoin prices. Software firm MicroStrategy and exchange operator Coinbase Global, and added 5.4% and 7.0%, respectively. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.98-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.61-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 73 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024