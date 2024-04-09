Left Menu

Orange Digital Center partners with Coursera to launch free certification training program

The Orange Digital Center (ODC) network is driving digital inclusion for young people and entrepreneurs across Africa and the Middle East through its 16 centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Casablanca | Updated: 09-04-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:51 IST
Orange Digital Center (www.Orange.com) is launching a free high-level certification training program in partnership with Coursera, the world leader in online learning. This partnership aims to offer young people in Africa and the Middle East the opportunity to acquire essential skills in digital professions, free of charge and at their own pace.

The Orange Digital Center (ODC) network is driving digital inclusion for young people and entrepreneurs across Africa and the Middle East through its 16 centers. It is launching this initiative to provide young people in the region with key skills in essential areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship. These programs are designed to meet the needs of the ever-evolving job market, providing talented young people with the knowledge and skills they need to enter the job market, develop their careers, or encourage them to become digital entrepreneurs.

Orange Digital Centers are physical structures designed to be hubs of innovation and learning, free and open to all, providing a dynamic environment where young people can develop their skills, explore new technologies, and stimulate their creativity.

Equipped with the latest technologies, they support young people throughout the entire technological innovation and entrepreneurship value chain. This innovation ecosystem consists of several spaces that offer free learning programs: a Code School, a Solidarity FabLab, an 'Orange Fab’ startup accelerator, and Orange Ventures Middle East and Africa, the Orange Group's investment fund that invests in the most promising startups.

Asma Ennaifer, Executive Director CSR, Orange Digital Centers and Communication, Orange Africa and Middle East, says: “At Orange, we firmly believe that digital inclusion is the key to creating a fairer and more prosperous future for everyone. In partnership with Coursera and through the Orange Digital Centers, we are opening the doors of certification training to all our beneficiaries, offering educational and professional development opportunities to those who need them most. “ 

