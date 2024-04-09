Left Menu

MoRTH builds 12,349 km of highways in FY24, 2nd highest so far

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry constructed 12,349 km of national highways in 2023-24, the second highest in its history, a senior government official said on Tuesday. Previously, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways MoRTH had constructed a record 13,327 kilometres of national highways in 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:23 IST
MoRTH builds 12,349 km of highways in FY24, 2nd highest so far
  • Country:
  • India

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry constructed 12,349 km of national highways in 2023-24, the second highest in its history, a senior government official said on Tuesday. Previously, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had constructed a record 13,327 kilometres of national highways in 2020-21. National highways of 10,331 kilometres were constructed in 2022-23 against 10,457 kilometres in 2021-22. Highways of 10,237 kilometres were built in 2019-20. The official further said that the ministry awarded 8,581 national highway projects in 2023-24. The government has launched a pilot project to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims. Accident victims will be entitled to cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024