Maharashtra: PM Modi's spectacular rally set to electrify Dharashiv

By Rajnish Singh As the countdown for the third phase of general polls begins, the stage is set for a momentous Tuesday afternoon in Dharashiv Lok Sabha constituency where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly anticipated public rally is scheduled amidst flurry of political activities.

Anticipation reaches its peak as the eagerly awaited Prime Minister's campaign rally in Dharashiv is set to kick off at 1:30 pm. Here, he will address the public, extending Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) backing to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominee Archana Patil. Patil finds herself in a fierce contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Omraje Nimbalkar. This marks the start of Prime Minister Modi's busy schedule with three consecutive rallies lined up across Maharashtra. His first stop is at 11:45 am in Malshiras, where he will throw his weight behind BJP candidate Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar, who faces off against Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil, the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee, in the Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi's second rally is in Dharashiv at 1:30 pm in support of NCP candidate Archana Patil. He will conclude the day in Maharashtra campaign with a rally at 3 pm in Latur, rallying for BJP nominee Sudhakar Shringare, who is up against Congress's Shivaji Kalge. Polling day looms for both Dharashiv and Latur, slated for May 7, alongside nine other Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. This crucial day marks the third phase of general elections in Maharashtra, encompassing a total of 11 constituencies: Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad (now renamed as Dharashiv), Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Hatkanangle.

On Monday, the PM Modi addressed three poll rallies in Solapur, Karad and Pune in Maharashtra, promising "guarantee of development for the next five years" and attacking opposition levelling charges against their leaders of plunging the country into the "abyss of corruption, terrorism, and misrule before 2014." In the third phase of general elections, a significant total of 94 Lok Sabha constituencies spanning across 12 states and Union Territories will be up for grabs. (ANI)

