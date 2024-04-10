Left Menu

TREVOC Bags "The Luxury Brand of the Year-Real Estate" Award at Times Business Awards- 2024

TREVOC, a leading Gurugram-based real estate developer, achieved another milestone by winning the "Luxury Brand of the Year- Real Estate" award at Times Business Awards 2024 on April 3, 2024. The award ceremony was held at The Grand, New Delhi, and was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Sunil Shetty, the renowned actor.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:53 IST
TREVOC Bags "The Luxury Brand of the Year-Real Estate" Award at Times Business Awards- 2024
TREVOC Bags "The Luxury Brand of the Year-Real Estate" Award at Times Business Awards- 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 10: TREVOC, a leading Gurugram-based real estate developer, achieved another milestone by winning the "Luxury Brand of the Year- Real Estate" award at Times Business Awards 2024 on April 3, 2024. The award ceremony was held at The Grand, New Delhi, and was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Sunil Shetty, the renowned actor.

The Times Business Awards is a premium flagship property of the Times Group that recognizes the business leaders who have made successful endeavors and accomplished significant work in various industries. TREVOC's fundamental principles of 'Imagine, Innovate, and Inspire' have earned them this esteemed award. The brand aims to showcase innovative designs, state-of-the-art amenities, and a commitment to sustainability, setting new standards in the sector and revolutionizing it with its years of visionary approach. Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, expressed, "We are honored to have received the 'Luxury Brand of the Year-Real Estate' award at the Times Business Awards. This award recognizes TREVOC's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in real estate. It is the result of our whole team's tireless efforts, devotion, and new ideas in curating one-of-a-kind projects."

Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, added, "We are extremely delighted to receive this prestigious award for the 'Luxury Brand of the Year-Real Estate.' TREVOC has envisioned curating one-of-its-kind projects that not only offer comfort but are ideal for luxury. This honor inspires us to keep establishing new standards and increasing the bar in our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024