Tunisian coast guard retrieves nine bodies off Mahdia coast, state news agency reports
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-04-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 04:42 IST
The Tunisian coast guard recovered on Monday nine bodies off the coast of Mahdia, state news agency TAP reported.
Seven of the bodies, which were in a state of decomposition, were recovered from Chebba beach and two from Salakta beach, TAP reported.
