Bengaluru airport registers 15 pc rise in passenger traffic in 2023-24

Bengaluru International Airport registered a record number of 37.53 million passenger travel during financial year 2023-24. The airport also transported 439,524 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo through its terminal during the same time. The Bengaluru airport registered 15 per cent passenger traffic growth in 2023-24 on a yearly basis.

In a statement released by the Bengaluru airport, it was revealed that during 2023-24, the airport played host to 32.86 million domestic passengers and 4.67 million international passengers, highlighting its significance as a crucial gateway for both domestic and international travel. "As we reflect on the past financial year, it's been a landmark period with the highest passenger and cargo figures ever recorded in our airport's history. We've also seen an increase in the number of airlines as well as destinations we connect to" said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer at Bangalore International Airport.

He further added that "With the successful launch of Terminal 2 (T2) and partnerships with leading airlines and cargo operators, we are poised to solidify our position as the premier gateway to South and Central India". In response to the surge in travel demand, Bengaluru Airport emerged as the important airport in South India, connecting travellers to a total of 108 destinations, including 80 domestic and 28 international routes.

During the same period the airport also witnessed an increase in air traffic movements (ATMs), recording a total of 245,880 ATMs during financial year 2023-24. Domestic ATMs experienced a growth of 10%, while international growth stood at 13% compared to the previous financial year. According to the release April 29, 2023 was the busiest day at the Bengaluru airport by recording the highest number of passengers for FY '24 at 116,688.

Among the busiest domestic destinations were Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune, while internationally, Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Bangkok, and Abu Dhabi emerged as top choices for passengers. This year Bengaluru airport has also launched new International routes to Munich, Dhaalu, Phuket and Denpasar. While on the domestic front, it has expanded its routes to destinations such as Salem, Shivamogga, Aurangabad, Jharsuguda, Ayodhya, Hirasar Rajkot, Nanded and Sindhudurg.

With the successful launch of Terminal 2 (T2) and strategic partnerships with leading airlines and cargo operators, Bengaluru International Airport is poised to solidify its position as the premier gateway to South and Central India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)