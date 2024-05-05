Left Menu

Siblings Murder Case: Fugitive Father Remains Elusive, Delhi Police Reports

A man, who is suspected to have killed his two minor children inside his shop in Delhis Keshav Puram area, is still on the run as city police and crime branch are probing the matter, officials said on Sunday.On Saturday, a 13-year-old girl and his younger brother 11 were found dead inside their fathers grocery shop.

A man, who is suspected to have killed his two minor children inside his shop in Delhi's Keshav Puram area, is still on the run as city police and crime branch are probing the matter, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old girl and his younger brother (11) were found dead inside their father's grocery shop. The children's father Manish, who is suspected to have killed his children by either giving them some poisonous substance or by smothering them.

''We have formed different teams, including the crime branch, to investigate the matter. We are also checking Manish's mobile phone locations and trying to see if he is using any other number or contacting his acquaintances," a senior police officer said.

The two children were found lying unconscious in the shop when other family members opened the shutters. They were taken to hospital where doctors declared them dead, police had said. "Our teams are keeping strict vigil and the accused will be arrested soon,'' the officer said.

The officer further said that they are also checking CCTV in the locality to locate the accused.

