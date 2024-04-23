PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Asda seeks to raise 2.6 billion pounds to refinance debt burden - Hedge fund Elliott Management scoops up Thames Water bonds

- Huw Edwards resigns from BBC - Goldman Sachs moves senior banker to Paris in post-Brexit revamp

- FCA under pressure to abandon plans to name firms in UK deterrence drive Overview

- Asda plans to raise more than 2.6 billion pounds ($3.21 billion) to refinance a chunk of its debt, after the UK supermarket unveiled results that showed adjusted profits jumped by roughly a quarter last year. - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has been buying the bonds of troubled British utility company Thames Water, in a bet that markets have grown too pessimistic over the size of losses that investors may have to take on the debt.

- Huw Edwards, the BBC presenter who was embroiled in allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, has resigned from the UK national broadcaster. - Goldman Sachs has moved its top investment banker for European financial companies from London to Paris, as the Wall Street bank finalises its post-Brexit relocation plans.

- Britain's top financial regulator on Monday faced mounting pressure to abandon its plan to "name and shame" companies under investigation, with claims the move would undermine the City of London and unfairly tarnish reputations. ($1 = 0.8097 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

