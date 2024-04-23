Ukraine suspends consular services for military-age men abroad, ministry helpline says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-04-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 14:39 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has suspended consular services until further notice for military-age male citizens living abroad except for those needed to return to Ukraine, according to a foreign ministry helpline reached by Reuters on Tuesday.
The ministry had no immediate comment on what appeared to be a measure to boost conscription for the war against Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement