Special Election-Bound Trains to Serve Karnataka

Train No. 06547 will leave Yesvantpur in Bengaluru on April 25 at 1120 PM, arriving at Kundapur the following day at 1045 AM.The return journey from Kundapur to Yesvantpur, Train No. 06548, is scheduled to depart from Kundapur at 1120 AM on April 26, reaching Yesvantpur at 950 PM on the same day.These special trains have been introduced with voting slated for 14 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats on April 26.

Anticipating a surge in travel demand during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and aiming to ease the burden of summer travel, railway authorities have unveiled special train services connecting Bengaluru with Mangaluru Central. A press release issued by the South Western Railway said Train No. 06553 Bengaluru - Mangaluru Central Special is set to depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru at 6:00 PM on April 25 (Thursday), reaching Mangaluru Central at 10 AM the following day.

Train No. 06554 Mangaluru Central - Bengaluru Special will depart from Mangaluru Central at 12 PM on April 26 (Friday), arriving at Sir. M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru at 3 AM the next day.

Additionally, South Western Railway authorities have announced the Yesvantpur – Kundapur special express to connect Bengaluru with Udupi. Train No. 06547 will leave Yesvantpur in Bengaluru on April 25 at 11:20 PM, arriving at Kundapur the following day at 10:45 AM.

The return journey from Kundapur to Yesvantpur, Train No. 06548, is scheduled to depart from Kundapur at 11:20 AM on April 26, reaching Yesvantpur at 9:50 PM on the same day.

These special trains have been introduced with voting slated for 14 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats on April 26. The aim is to facilitate seamless travel for voters from the coastal region, Railways said.

