Left Menu

Landslide Triggers Collapse on NH-313 in Arunachal

A portion of National Highway-313 caved in due to a landslide, triggered by incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh for the past few days, disrupting traffic movement, an official said on Thursday. The road between Hunli and Anini, the Dibang Valley district headquarters, was damaged due to the landslide on Wednesday night, he said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:03 IST
Landslide Triggers Collapse on NH-313 in Arunachal
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of National Highway-313 caved in due to a landslide, triggered by incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh for the past few days, disrupting traffic movement, an official said on Thursday. Surface communication to Dibang Valley district in the northeastern state snapped after a stretch of the vital highway, connecting Roing in lower Dibang Valley with Anini was damaged. The road between Hunli and Anini, the Dibang Valley district headquarters, was damaged due to the landslide on Wednesday night, he said. "The district administration has deployed workers and adequate machinery to repair the road on a war footing. It will take a couple of days to restore traffic movement," Anini additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Dhurbajyoti Borah said.

He, however, said that efforts were being made so that small vehicles could ply on the road by Thursday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024