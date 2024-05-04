Five arrested for killing youth who threatened people by making reels

Five people were arrested here for allegedly killing a man who used to threaten people and record the video of the act for his Instagram posts, police said on Saturday.

Ashok alias Thanda Pani, 17, was found with multiple injuries near his residence in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area on April 17. He was beaten up by a group of people with rods and sticks, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apporva Gupta, the accused have been identified as Anuj alias Annu (34), Pawan alias Vikas (34), Abhinav Raj alias Annu Pudi (27), Sandeep Ghawari (35), and Mukesh Kumar (35).

They were arrested from from Trilokpuri on Friday.

Anuj used to work in a private company, Pawan is a taxi driver, Abhinav Raj is a part-time physiotherapist, Sandeep Ghawari is a property dealer and Mukesh Kumar works at a courier company, Gupta said.

According to a senior police officer, Thanda Pani used to make reels, where he would threaten people and record the act to influence his friends and exercise dominance in the locality.

He would also put those videos on his Instagram account, which he ran with the name 'Thana Pani', he said.

He had threatened and forced one of the accused to kneel down in front of people. He had also recorded a video of the act and uploaded it on Instagram.

The officer said that the person whose video was made caught Ashok alone in the area that day and allegedly abducted him in a car.

They beaten him up with sticks and rod and then asked a rickshaw puller to take him to the LBS Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said Ashok was previously allegedly involved in 20 cases of petty crimes in the area.

