Patna Hotel Fire Kills 3, Rescues Over 20

At least three persons died in a fire that broke out in a hotel close to the Patna junction railway station on Thursday, a senior official said.According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Mishra, more than 20 people have been rescued from the building, situated in a crowded locality, by fire-fighters.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:11 IST
At least three persons died in a fire that broke out in a hotel close to the Patna junction railway station on Thursday, a senior official said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Mishra, more than 20 people have been rescued from the building, situated in a crowded locality, by fire-fighters. ''Three people have died in the fire. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. Those with injuries are being rushed to hospital," Mishra told PTI.

DIG (Fire), Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary, who had rushed to the spot, told reporters, ''We have brought the blaze, about which information was received around 11 am, under control. The cause will be ascertained through a proper investigation, and appropriate action will follow''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

