Left Menu

Deadly Patna Hotel Fire Claims Six Lives

Six persons, including three women, died in a major fire that broke out on Thursday inside a hotel, situated close to a railway station in Patna, police said.According to Chandra Prakash, SP City Central, Patna, rescue work is over at the hotel near Patna Junction, where the blaze had erupted around 11 am with more than 20 people trapped inside.The deceased include three women.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:49 IST
Deadly Patna Hotel Fire Claims Six Lives
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons, including three women, died in a major fire that broke out on Thursday inside a hotel, situated close to a railway station in Patna, police said.

According to Chandra Prakash, SP (City Central), Patna, rescue work is over at the hotel near Patna Junction, where the blaze had erupted around 11 am with more than 20 people trapped inside.

''The deceased include three women. In addition, two persons with severe burn injuries are in a critical condition, and they have been admitted to hospital," Prakash told reporters.

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the critically injured persons so that their family members could be informed, he said.

"We are not able to pinpoint the reason that may have led to the fire. Forensic experts have been called and based on their findings, we will take further action," the SP added.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok, told PTI: ''A fire audit has been ordered of all hotels and other commercial establishments, especially those situated in congested localities like the one near Patna Junction. We will ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024