Deadly Patna Hotel Fire Claims Six Lives

Six persons, including three women, died in a major fire that broke out on Thursday inside a hotel, situated close to a railway station in Patna, police said.

According to Chandra Prakash, SP (City Central), Patna, rescue work is over at the hotel near Patna Junction, where the blaze had erupted around 11 am with more than 20 people trapped inside.

''The deceased include three women. In addition, two persons with severe burn injuries are in a critical condition, and they have been admitted to hospital," Prakash told reporters.

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the critically injured persons so that their family members could be informed, he said.

"We are not able to pinpoint the reason that may have led to the fire. Forensic experts have been called and based on their findings, we will take further action," the SP added.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok, told PTI: ''A fire audit has been ordered of all hotels and other commercial establishments, especially those situated in congested localities like the one near Patna Junction. We will ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)