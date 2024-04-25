Noida International Airport's DVOR and DME Undergo Successful Air Calibration

The Noida International Airport on Thursday said the air calibration of the DVOR and DME -- two key systems helpful for navigation, landing and departure of aircraft -- at the airport have been completed.

With the maiden flight of Beechcraft King Air B300 - a twin-engine turboprop aircraft, the airport had last week started calibrating the ground-based radio navigation system at the greenfield airport located at Jewar, about 75 km from Delhi.

''Milestone alert! Air calibration of DVOR and DME at #NIAirport has been completed successfully, thanks to @aai_official. Stay tuned to follow our progress #FromTheGroundUp,'' the Noida International Airport posted on X.

The air calibration of DVOR (Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Range) and DME (Distance Measuring Equipment) systems at an international airport is vital for ensuring aviation safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.

By verifying the accuracy of these navigation aids, calibration flights contribute to the smooth and safe flow of air traffic, supporting the continued growth and development of air transportation on a global scale.

The airport is scheduled to start commercial operations by the end of this year in its first phase spread over 1,300 hectares with one runway and a terminal capacity for 12 million passengers annually, according to officials.

Eventually, the airport is billed to be India's largest after completion in 2040s and would be developed in four phases spread over 5,000 hectare area with at least three runways and annual passenger capacity of 70 million, they said.

