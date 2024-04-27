IndiGo Aircraft Forced to Return to Delhi Airport Mid-Flight Due to Technical Issue
An IndiGo aircraft enroute to Ahmedabad returned to the national capital on Saturday afternoon due to an issue with the landing gear, according to a source.The plane, operating the flight 6E 129, landed safely at the Delhi airport at around 1440 hours.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
An IndiGo aircraft enroute to Ahmedabad returned to the national capital on Saturday afternoon due to an issue with the landing gear, according to a source.
The plane, operating the flight 6E 129, landed safely at the Delhi airport at around 1440 hours. There were around 170 people onboard, the source said.
The source said the plane had to return due to landing gear issue and that an emergency was declared for the flight. There was no immediate statement from IndiGo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
This ‘undeclared emergency’ more dangerous than 1975 Emergency: Omar Abdullah
Woman held for smuggling gold jewellery, luxury handbag at Delhi airport: Customs
IDB, World Bank reports on emergency capital could pave way for expanded lending
Bad weather forces diversion of 22 flights at Delhi airport
IDB, World Bank reports on emergency capital could pave way for expanded lending