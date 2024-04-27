Left Menu

IndiGo's Delhi-Ahmedabad flight faces technical issue, returns to Delhi

IndiGo flight 6E 129 returned to Delhi due to a landing gear issue. With 170 passengers, the plane landed safely at 2:40 PM. Passengers are being provided an alternate aircraft. The issue is under investigation, and an emergency was declared for the flight.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An IndiGo aircraft enroute to Ahmedabad returned to the national capital on Saturday afternoon due to an issue with the landing gear, according to a source.

The plane, operating flight 6E 129, landed safely at the Delhi airport at around 1440 hours. There were around 170 people on board, the source said.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the aircraft is currently undergoing necessary inspection, and an alternate aircraft is being provided to the passengers.

The source said the plane had to return due to the landing gear issue, and that an emergency was declared for the flight.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the flight returned to Delhi after take-off as the pilot noted a technical issue.

