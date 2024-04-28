Left Menu

IRCON Secures Massive Rs 1,200-Crore Infrastructure Contract

State-owned IRCON on Sunday said it has secured a railway project worth about Rs 1,200 crore in a joint venture. Ircon International Ltd IRCON under its joint venture with Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt Ltd DRA i.e. Ircon-DRA JV has been awarded the LoA for the construction of Kottavalasa-Koraput Doubling Project from Shivalingapuram Station to Borraguhalu Station..., the Railway PSU said in an exchange filing.

State-owned IRCON on Sunday said it has secured a railway project worth about Rs 1,200 crore in a joint venture. ''Ircon International Ltd (IRCON) under its joint venture with Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt Ltd (DRA) i.e. Ircon-DRA JV has been awarded the LoA for the construction of Kottavalasa-Koraput Doubling Project from Shivalingapuram Station to Borraguhalu Station...,'' the Railway PSU said in an exchange filing. The project will be built in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode in 1,260 days, IRCON said. The cost of the project awarded by East Coast Railway is Rs 1,198.09 crore, it said. IRCON, under the Ministry of Railways, is a leading turnkey construction company.

