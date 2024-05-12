Left Menu

Dalit Girl Recovered Safely After Extended Absence

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was rescued by the police here after she was allegedly kidnapped over a month ago and her obscene videos surfaced online, police said on Saturday. Talking to the media, the victims family alleged that despite making efforts, the police lodged an FIR on May 9 after several obscene videos of the victim surfaced online.According to police, the girl went missing on March 22.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 12-05-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 00:10 IST
A 17-year-old Dalit girl was rescued by the police here after she was allegedly kidnapped over a month ago and her obscene videos surfaced online, police said on Saturday. Talking to the media, the victim's family alleged that despite making efforts, the police lodged an FIR on May 9 after several obscene videos of the victim surfaced online.

According to police, the girl went missing on March 22. ''The girl was recovered safely from a house on Saturday and was sent for a medical examination,'' said the Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar Singh. The victim's family filed a complaint against Ajit, a rickshaw driver. He is currently absconding, Singh said, A case was registered against Ajit under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are also being made to arrest those involved in circulating and posting the victim's videos and pictures online, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

