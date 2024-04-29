Tragic Road Incidents in Ramgarh Claim Three Lives, Injure Nine

At least three persons including a four-year-old boy were killed and nine others injured in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Monday. The first accident occurred near Mandu on Ranchi-Patna national highway on Sunday night where a 68-year-old man and his son, who were returning home in an ambulance, were killed and five others were injured after their ambulance dashed a roadside tree after hitting two motorcycles and a car. The ambulance was carrying Mahadeo Yadav, who was discharged from Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after treatment, and his son Manoj Yadav (35). It hit two motorcycles and a car and then dashed a roadside tree, police said. Mandu police station in-charge Ranjit Kumar said that the ambulance driver and four other persons, who were on motorcycles, were injured in the incident. ''The father and son died on the spot,'' he said. The police officer said that the ambulance was on its way to Koderma from Ranchi's RIMS. ''The injured were admitted to nearby community health centre and later they were referred to Ranchi's RIMS,'' he said. In another road accident, a four-year-old boy, identified as Ayush Kumar, died on the spot and four others were injured when an auto-rickshaw on way to Budhmu in Ranchi district from Sitka in Ramgarh district overturned in Patratu area of Ramgarh district on Monday. Police rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to a local hospital from where critically injured three persons were referred to RIMS in Ranchi, they said.

