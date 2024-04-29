Canada to enhance air connectivity with India, Trudeau assures

Canada has negotiated a ''new agreement'' with India to add more flights and routes between the two countries and keep working with its counterparts to add more flights including one to Amritsar, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assured the Sikh community.

Trudeau's remarks came as he addressed the Khalsa Day Parade in downtown Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

He said many Canadians have their loved one in India whom they want to see more often.

''That's why our government has negotiated a new agreement with India to add more flights and routes between our countries and we will keep working with our counterparts to add even more flights including to Amritsar,'' Trudeau said at the Khalsa Day event, where pro-Khalistan slogans were raised.

In November 2022, India and Canada agreed on an open skies agreement which allows designated airlines to operate an unlimited number of flights between the two countries.

Before the agreement, the flights by the designated carriers between Canada and India were limited to 35 per week.

''This significant move will allow airlines of Canada and India to better respond to the needs of the Canada-India air transport market. Going forward, officials of both countries will remain in contact to discuss further expansion of the agreement,'' the Canadian government said in a release on November 14, 2022.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether the two countries have recently discussed further expansion of the pact signed in 2022.

Currently, Air India operates 10 weekly flights to Toronto and 7 weekly flights to Vancouver from Delhi. Air Canada also operates services to India. Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Official Opposition of Canada, also demanded a direct flight to Amritsar.

In his address, Trudeau, who has angered India with allegations that it was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist last year, also vowed to always protect the rights and freedoms of Sikhs in Canada and defend the community against hatred and discrimination Thousands of people descended on downtown Toronto Sunday for one of the city's largest annual events.

Vaisakhi, also known as Khalsa Day, marks the Sikh New Year and the establishment of the Sikh community in 1699, according to the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwaras Council (OSGC).

''In April we also celebrate Sikh Heritage Month. With our government first introducing Sikh Heritage Month five years ago, Canada became the first country in the world to recognise this month officially,'' Trudeau said.

''It is a moment to celebrate the remarkable contributions of Sikh Canadians, from the railroads to the world wars to science, art, business, and of course, politics. As we come to the end of this year's Sikh Heritage Month, I want to remind everyone that the story of the Sikh community in Canada is in fact, the story of Canada. This is what Canada is all about, working together to build a better future for everyone,'' Trudeau said.

Trudeau started his speech by saying ''Waheguru ji ka khalsa Vaheguru ji ki fateh'' (the Khalsa belongs to Waheguru (God)! so the victory belongs to God!''.

''To the nearly 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage across this country, we will always be there to protect your rights and your freedoms, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination,'' he said.

He said his government was enhancing the security and infrastructure programme adding more security at community centers and places of worship. Trudeau was accompanied at the event by four Cabinet ministers. As he arrived on the podium, he was greeted with shouts of "Khalistan Zindabad".

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India has rejected the Canadian government's allegations as "absurd and motivated." India accuses Ottawa of harbouring Sikh separatists.

