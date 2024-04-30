Left Menu

Tragic Bus-Truck Collision in Jharkhand Claims One Life, Injures 36

A bus collided with a truck in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, killing one person and injuring 36. The accident occurred on GT Road when the speeding bus hit a parked truck, causing severe damage. The bus driver died at the scene, and the injured passengers were rushed to a hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

Updated: 30-04-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least one person was killed and 36 others were injured when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place on GT Road in Topchanchi police station area when the bus was on its way to Nawada in Bihar from Kolkata.

The bus, which was reportedly moving at a high speed, rammed into a truck parked on the roadside around 3 am, a police officer said.

The driver of the bus, identified as Rajbeer, died on the spot while the injured passengers were admitted to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

