Pilot Injured in Private Helicopter Landing Incident in Maharashtra's Raigad
The pilot of a helicopter was injured after it tilted during landing in Maharashtras Raigad district on Friday, a police official said. The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am, he said.
The pilot of a helicopter was injured after it tilted during landing in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday, a police official said. The chopper was scheduled to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, he said. The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am, he said. While the pilot suffered injuries, the helicopter's rotor blades got damaged in the incident, he said, citing preliminary findings.
