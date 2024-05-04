Arrest Made for Attempted Smuggling of Foreign and Indian Currency Valued at Over Rs. 50 Lakh

A 22-year-old male passenger who was travelling to Bangkok was arrested here for allegedly attempting to smuggle foreign and Indian currency notes worth over Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

Based on specific intelligence that a Chennai-based man was going to travel by Thai Lion Airlines flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok, he was intercepted by the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on April 29, they said.

According to the DRI officials, the examination of the hand baggage of the passenger revealed that the concealment of assorted foreign currency (US Dollar, Thai Baht, Malaysian Ringgit) with the equivalent value of Rs 49.82 lakh and Indian currency of Rs 45,000, totally amounting Rs 50.27 lakh that was being attempted to be smuggled out of India by the alleged passenger.

The currency notes were seized, and the passenger was arrested.

Further investigation is in progress.

