Tragic Haryana Bus Fire Saddens President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in a bus in Haryana and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least nine people were burnt alive and 15 injured when a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday.

The bus was carrying around 60 people, all residents of Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, who were returning from pilgrim towns of Mathura and Vrindavan. All of them are relatives, police said.

''The news of the death of many passengers in the tragic incident of a bus catching fire in Haryana's Nuh district is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured,'' Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

