Massive Cash Seizure in Delhi: Over Rs 2 Crore Recovered from Luxury Car

Delhi Police recovered over Rs 2 crore from a BMW car in south east Delhi's Okhla Industrial area on Saturday and detained two people, officials said.

According to officials, local police with the Flying Squad Team (FST) of Tughlakabad set up by the election commission, were deployed to conduct the checking of vehicles in Okhla Industrial area.

''They stopped a BMW car for checking and recovered a huge amount of cash kept in two cardboards cartons,'' a police officer said.

The two people, who were travelling in the car, have been detained after they failed to provide the exact source of the money, the officer said, adding that the Income Tax department and SDM have been informed about the recovery.

