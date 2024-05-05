Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Police Chief's Transfer Ordered by Election Commission

Election Commission orders immediate transfer of Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy. The commission has requested the state government to provide names of three eligible IPS officers to fill the vacancy by Monday. The reason for the transfer is currently unknown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:42 IST
The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the transfer of Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect, sources said.

The poll authority has asked the state government to submit by Monday names of three eligible Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the rank of director general to fill the vacancy, the sources said.

The reason behind the poll body's action was not immediately known.

