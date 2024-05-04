28 Police Officers Injured in Bus Overturn in MP's Datia District
28 police personnel were injured when their bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district. The bus was returning from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's election rally. The driver lost control of the vehicle while dodging a passenger taxi. The injured jawans were hospitalized.
As many as 28 police personnel were injured when the bus carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Saturday evening, police said.
The jawans of the 29th Battalion of Madhya Pradesh Police were returning after performing duty at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's election rally at Bhander, said an official.
The bus driver lost control of the vehicle while dodging a passenger taxi near Mohna Hanuman Mandir on the outskirts of Datia, 75 km from Gwalior, said Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra.
The injured jawans were being treated at hospital, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
