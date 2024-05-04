Left Menu

NCRTC Chief Inspects Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor

Later, Narayan headed to the Meerut section of the corridor where he closely examined the construction progress and also interacted with the engineers and on ground staff members, it stated.Currently, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modinagar North of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, comprising eight stations, is operational and construction on the remaining stretches is going on.The entire 82-km corridor, spanning from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut, is expected to be operational by June 2025, it added

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 21:25 IST
NCRTC Chief Inspects Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor
  • Country:
  • India

National Capital Region Transport Corporation's managing director Kuldip Narayan on Saturday undertook a comprehensive inspection of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, according to a statement. His visit commenced with an inspection of the under-construction section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, it said. Narayan reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction activities, emphasising the importance of timely execution and adherence to safety protocols, it said. He proceeded to the operational RRTS corridor between Sahibabad and Modinagar North and Duhai Depot to evaluate the operational efficiency and passenger experience. Later, Narayan headed to the Meerut section of the corridor where he closely examined the construction progress and also interacted with the engineers and on ground staff members, it stated.

Currently, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modinagar North of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, comprising eight stations, is operational and construction on the remaining stretches is going on.

The entire 82-km corridor, spanning from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut, is expected to be operational by June 2025, it added

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024