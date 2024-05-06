Fire breaks out in factory at Sahibabad in UP's Ghaziabad

A massive fire broke out in a factory at Sahibabad Site 4 Industry area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the early hours of Monday.

Upon receiving the information, 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire.

The operation is underway. A thick plume of smoke billowing from the factory can be seen in the vicinity. (ANI)

