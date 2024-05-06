Fire breaks out in factory at Sahibabad in UP's Ghaziabad
A massive fire broke out in a factory at Sahibabad Site 4 Industry area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the early hours of Monday.
06-05-2024
Upon receiving the information, 18 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire.
The operation is underway. A thick plume of smoke billowing from the factory can be seen in the vicinity. (ANI)
