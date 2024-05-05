Responsible Driving Emphasized: Kerala Youths Engage in Community Service for Reckless Car Use

Five youngsters have been asked to take part in community service by the Motor Vehicles Department in Kerala after a viral video showed them travelling recklessly, sitting on the windows of a moving car at Nooranad here.

The Mavelikkara Joint Road Transport Officer has suspended the licence of the driver and asked them to report to Alappuzha Medical College from Monday for four days to take part in community service.

''They have been assigned to community service at Alappuzha Medical College's Orthopedic department in order to understand the sufferings of motor vehicle accident victims,'' Joint RTO, M G Manoj told the media.

After that, the youngsters will also be sent to Pathanapuram Gandhi Bhavan as part of the community service activity, he added.

The youngsters attempted stunts after a marriage function last Sunday and the video went viral on social media.

The RTO took the decision after discussing the issue with the parents of the youngsters, who all are in the age group of 18-20.

The car is presently under the custody of the Motor Vehicles Department.

