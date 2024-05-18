Anti-Ram, Anti-Sanatan, Anti-national, INDI alliance parties promoting their families: BJP chief Nadda in Himachal

Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda said that the parties in the opposition coalition, INDI alliance are strengthening and promoting their family as he called them "anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan and anti-national." While addressing an election rally in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Saturday, Nadda appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to elect PM Modi for the third time for a 'Majboot Sarkaar'. The BJP chief addressed three rallies in Himachal Pradesh, apart from Solan - at Rehan in Kangra and Chamba in Chamba district. He campaigned for BJP's candidate from the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency, Rajiv Bhardwaj.

"The INDI alliance parties are just strengthening their family members, be it (Omar) Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress' Sonia, Rahul, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee, Badals' in Punjab, among many others. These are family parties to protect the corrupt and corruption. Most of them are either on bail or in jail. Sonia, Rahul, P Chidambaram, Manish Sisodiya, Kejriwal, Azam Khan, KCR, all on bail or jail," JP Nadda said while addressing an election rally in Kunihyar. Nadda alleged that the parties in the INDI alliance are anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan and anti-national and they should not be elected as such parties are a "threat" to the nation.

"This "Ghamandiya Ghatbandan" is anti-Ram, Sonia Gandhi-led UPA government had given an affidavit in court saying Ram is a fictitious character. As you elected Modi as PM and we have set up Ram Temple, this is the difference, which you will have to understand. The DMK leader Udaynidhi Stalin calls Sanatan dharma a "Dengue" another DMK leader calls it AIDS, they are also anti- national. In JNU they shouted anti-national slogans, and they contested one of those anti-national candidates. Would you promote such anti-nationals? They are defending anti-national forces. For Majboot bharat, you will have to elect Modi ji for the third time," Nadda added further. Nadda said in Himachal Pradesh also the Congress government is a government in back gear that has reversed and shut down most of the institutions and welfare schemes."In Himachal internet, Highway, infrastructure, I have narrated to you the development schemes. Here you have a back gear government in Himachal Pradesh, 900 institutions have been closed. During the disaster, I visited four times in Solan Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi and Manali. PM has given 1782 crore rupees as disaster relief, and Rs 2000 crore additional for housing. Rs 2700 crore was given for the roads. The government has misused these funds and distributed them among those in Congress. They promised free electricity and jobs, you have everything in front of you and the government is here in back gear. This is an election for the welfare of the country and its people. People of the country want to elect PM Modi for the third time," Nadda said.

The party's candidate from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, Suresh Kashyap, claimed to win all four seats from Himachal and appealed for votes to get him elected with a huge margin. "We are winning all four seats in the state. We won the Shimla parliamentary constituency with a margin of 3,27,000 votes, and I appeal to all of you to repeat the same," Suresh Kashyap said while addressing the gathering. The state party chief, Rajiv Bindal, said that the people of Himachal Pradesh want PM Modi as PM for the third time and also want to end the anti-people regime of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Himachal Pradesh.

"As state party chief, I would like to appeal to all of you. all of us will have to go door to door to elect PM Modi, and in the name of Modi, JP Nadda and Suresh Kashyap. It is also a time to end this Sukhu sarkaar, which has become a Dukhu sarkaar. We want Modi to get elected for the third time ," Rajiv Bindal said while addressing the gathering.(ANI)

