Israeli cable provider suspends Al Jazeera broadcasts

Israel's main cable provider has halted broadcasts of the Al Jazeera news station, citing a ban on the channel approved Sunday by the government.

The "Hot" cable provider on Sunday afternoon turned off Al Jazeera's broadcasts in both English and Arabic.

"In accordance with the government decision, broadcaster Al-Jazeera has stopped in Israel," it said in a message on screen.

In Israel, the channel's websites in Arabic and English remained operational, and the station could still be watched live on YouTube in both languages.

