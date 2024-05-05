Israeli cable provider suspends Al Jazeera broadcasts
Israel's Hot cable provider has halted Al Jazeera broadcasts following a government ban. The decision has drawn criticism, as the channel's websites and YouTube live streams remain accessible in Israel.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:29 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's main cable provider has halted broadcasts of the Al Jazeera news station, citing a ban on the channel approved Sunday by the government.
The "Hot" cable provider on Sunday afternoon turned off Al Jazeera's broadcasts in both English and Arabic.
"In accordance with the government decision, broadcaster Al-Jazeera has stopped in Israel," it said in a message on screen.
In Israel, the channel's websites in Arabic and English remained operational, and the station could still be watched live on YouTube in both languages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hot cable provider
- Al Jazeera
- government ban
- English
- Arabic
- broadcasts
- YouTube
- websites
- live
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arsenal back on top of English Premier League after win over Wolves
At least five migrants die in attempt to cross English Channel
Migrants drown in English Channel hours after UK passes Rwanda policy
At least five migrants died during attempt to cross English Channel - La Voix du Nord
At least five migrants died during attempt to cross English Channel - La Voix du Nord