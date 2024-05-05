Left Menu

Israeli cable provider suspends Al Jazeera broadcasts

Israel's Hot cable provider has halted Al Jazeera broadcasts following a government ban. The decision has drawn criticism, as the channel's websites and YouTube live streams remain accessible in Israel.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:29 IST
Israeli cable provider suspends Al Jazeera broadcasts
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's main cable provider has halted broadcasts of the Al Jazeera news station, citing a ban on the channel approved Sunday by the government.

The "Hot" cable provider on Sunday afternoon turned off Al Jazeera's broadcasts in both English and Arabic.

"In accordance with the government decision, broadcaster Al-Jazeera has stopped in Israel," it said in a message on screen.

In Israel, the channel's websites in Arabic and English remained operational, and the station could still be watched live on YouTube in both languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024