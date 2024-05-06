Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drones kill six, injure 35 in Russia's Belgorod region, governor says

(Fixes typo in headline) MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone attacks on two buses taking people to work killed six people and injured another 35 in the Belgorod region of Russia, the governor said on Monday. Belgorod region which borders Ukraine has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian artillery, drones and proxies over the past year.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 12:28 IST
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drones kill six, injure 35 in Russia's Belgorod region, governor says

(Fixes typo in headline) MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) -

Ukrainian drone attacks on two buses taking people to work killed six people and injured another 35 in the Belgorod region of Russia, the governor said on Monday. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack took place near the village of Berezovka. He published a picture of a bus with its windows blown out.

Gladkov said one man was in serious condition and two children had superficial injuries. Belgorod region which borders Ukraine has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian artillery, drones and proxies over the past year. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Kyiv denies targeting civilians and says it has the right to strike Russia, which says the West ignores Ukrainian attacks on civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024