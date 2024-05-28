Left Menu

Major Stake Sale in Concord Biotech: Rs 483 Cr Transaction by Ontario Inc

A public shareholder of pharmaceutical company Concord Biotech sold a 3.4% stake for Rs 483 crore in an open market transaction. Ontario Inc's shareholding declined to 1.99% from 5.39%. Norges Bank acquired a 0.57% stake, while other buyers remain unidentified. Concord Biotech shares fell 2.41% on the NSE.

A public shareholder of pharmaceutical company Concord Biotech on Tuesday sold a 3.4 per cent stake in the company for Rs 483 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1575773 Ontario Inc offloaded 35,48,211 shares, amounting to a 3.4 per cent stake in Concord Biotech.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,361.26 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 483 crore.

After the stake sale, shareholding of 1575773 Ontario Inc in Concord Biotech has declined to 1.99 per cent from 5.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, Norges Bank, on account of the Government Pension Fund Global acquired 6 lakh shares or 0.57 per cent stake in Concord Biotech.

Details of the other buyers could not be ascertained.

On Tuesday, shares of Concord Biotech fell 2.41 per cent to close at Rs 1,406 apiece on the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

