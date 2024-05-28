"Voters of Purvanchal are supposed to do Purnaahooti": Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

As parties go full throttle in their campaigning for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for June 1, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday talked about wave of change prevailing across the country adding that the voters of Purvanchal are supposed to do the 'Purnaahooti' of BJP. He also said that the BJP has realised that the Banaras Lok Sabha seat is stuck.

"Voting for the 6 phases has been completed. This is the biggest Mahayajna of democracy. For the 7th phase, the voters of Purvanchal are supposed to do the 'Purnaahooti'... The BJP has realised that the Banaras seat is stuck," Bhupesh Baghel said. Meanwhile, addressing a public rally in Varanasi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We are doing to deposit lakhs of crores of rupees in the bank accounts of the poor in India. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, a list of the poor people in the country will be prepared. From every poor family, a woman's name will be selected... On July 5, Rs 8,500 will be credited to the bank accounts of crores of poor women in the country. This will continue from July to August to September, October, November, December, and so on. 'khata-khat, khata-khat, khata-khat andar'..."

Notably, considered a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, Varanasi is set for a battle between PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. Varanasi is a closely watched constituency in the last phase of the Lok Sabha election, is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, with five assembly segments: Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri.

The voting in Varanasi will be held in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Narendra Modi, while Ajay Rai from the Congress and Athar Jamal Lari from the Bahujan Samaj Party have filed their nominations against him. (ANI)

