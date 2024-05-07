African countries urged to take advantage of AfCFTA opportunities

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Acting Director-General, Dr Cynthia Khumalo, has called on countries on the continent to work together and take advantage of the economic opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The AfCFTA agreement is expected to create the largest free trade area in the world measured by the number of countries participating.

"Let us strive together to build a prosperous Africa. An Africa that provides economic opportunities for its youth and vulnerable groups within our societies,” Khumalo said on Tuesday.

Addressing the launch of Africa Month in Bloemfontein, she said the Organization of African Unity (OAU) Charter and its successor the African Union (AU) placed culture at the top of their agenda.

“As we move swiftly towards accelerating the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, we do so fully aware and taking advantages presented by this progressive continental trade arrangement that will see the heritage and creative sector benefiting significantly by doing business amongst ourselves as Africans.”

Khumalo said Africa’s story is about transformation and working together.

“I therefore invite you to work with us as we build a better Africa and a better world,” she said.

Africa Month was launched under the theme: “Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom: Building a Better Africa and a Better World.''

“The 10th edition of Africa Month Program will feature over 58 cultural activities ranging from exhibitions, performances, colloquium, roundtable discussion, film screening and culinary demonstration. These are truly pan-African activities with participation of over 28 countries from the continent and the diaspora,” Khumalo said.

The Africa Month programme is mandated by the South African Cabinet to acknowledge the work done by the African Union, celebrate pan-Africanism and, at the same time, unlock economic opportunities in line with the AfCFTA, Africa Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) and other instruments.

The 2024 edition is the 10th edition of the Africa Month Celebration Programme, and it is implemented as South Africa celebrates 30 years of freedom and democracy.

This is a yearlong program to celebrate and reflect on the progress the government has made in improving the lives of South Africans since 1994.

“The 30 years celebration project is aimed at creating platforms for South Africans in sport, arts and culture sectors to celebrate and showcase their achievements and milestones of democracy against the set priorities, commitments, and obligations of government in the National Development Plan 2030, the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union Agenda 2063.

“The sport, arts and culture obligations and commitments, as articulated in national and international frameworks, have provided a solid foundation for South Africa to advance as a democratic state grounded in the principles of human dignity, equality, human rights and freedoms, non-racialism, non-sexism, supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law, democracy, social justice, equity, and respect,” Khumalo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)