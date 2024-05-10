15 OTT apps including Netflix, JioCinema Premium and Amazon Prime at Rs 888 per month on Jio

Jio has introduced an exciting postpaid OTT bundled plan to appeal to streaming enthusiasts. Designed to provide the ultimate streaming experience coupled with unlimited data benefits, the new postpaid plan, priced at Rs 888 per month, is available to JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers. With the ever-growing demand for seamless streaming and unlimited content access, Jio's new plan offers subscribers unlimited data at speeds of 30 Mbps. Moreover, subscribers gain exclusive access to over 15 leading OTT apps, including popular platforms like Netflix's basic plan, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium. This comprehensive offering integrates unlimited entertainment seamlessly with the base speed plan, ensuring a complete digital experience for users.

Whether it is a new subscriber looking to dive into the world of unlimited entertainment or an existing user on a 10 Mbps or 30 Mbps plan, the Rs 888 postpaid plan is tailored to meet everyone's streaming needs. All existing users, including those on prepaid plans, can seamlessly upgrade to the new postpaid plan and unlock access to a plethora of premium OTT content.

Additionally, the recently announced Jio IPL Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is also applicable on this plan. Eligible subscribers can receive a 50-day discount credit voucher on their Jio home broadband connection - be it JioFiber or AirFiber. The JIO DDD offer, available till May 31, 2024, is specially crafted for the ongoing T20 season and ensures uninterrupted digital experiences throughout the cricketing extravaganza. (ANI)

