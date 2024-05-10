Left Menu

Air India Express Disruptions in Kolkata: Cancellations Resolved, Efforts for Normalcy

Due to a cabin crew issue, Air India Express cancelled five flights from Kolkata on Friday. The cancelled flights included routes to Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin, and Ayodhya. The airline faces challenges in resuming normalcy despite the end of the cabin crew strike. A total of 120 flights were cancelled nationwide, including 20 operated by Air India and two by Vistara. The process of restoring flight operations takes time due to rostering and re-rostering technicalities, as well as medical check-ups for returning cabin crew. The airline anticipates a return to normal operations within 1.5 days.

Air India Express Disruptions in Kolkata: Cancellations Resolved, Efforts for Normalcy
Air India Express on Friday cancelled five flights on four routes from Kolkata as the airline is making efforts to get back to normalcy following the cabin crew-related crisis, an official said.

The airline cancelled two flights between Kolkata and Hyderabad, one each to Chennai, Cochin and Ayodhya, an Air India Express spokesperson told PTI.

These were among the total of 120 flights, both domestic and international, that were cancelled across the country on Friday, even after the section of the cabin crew who had been on strike since Tuesday night had called it off on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, besides the 120 cancellations, the airline operated 246 flights to various destinations of which 20 flights were operated by Air India and two by Vistara.

Sources in the airline said though the cabin crew started reporting back to work, putting them on flights was not possible immediately due to a lot of technicalities related to rostering and re-rostering.

Things are expected to be fully normal in one-and-a-half days.

Sources also said that some time will also be consumed in the medical check-up of the cabin crew who reported back to work, besides working out the entire duty roster.

Notably, the strike (sudden mass sick leave) by a section of the cabin crew since Tuesday night had resulted in cancellation of more than 170 flights was called off on Thursday evening. The airline also had withdrawn the termination letters issued to 25 striking cabin crew.

The cabin crew had started reporting sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline.

