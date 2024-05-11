Left Menu

Tragic Road Collision Claims Five Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A groom among four people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a car and truck near Parichha area here The accident happened on Jhansi-Kanpur national highway on Friday night when six people, including the groom, were on their way to the wedding venue in a car, they said.

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 11-05-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 14:33 IST
A groom among four people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a car and truck near Parichha area here The accident happened on Jhansi-Kanpur national highway on Friday night when six people, including the groom, were on their way to the wedding venue in a car, they said. Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Kumar said that a wedding procession was coming from Bilati village to Chhapra village when a truck hit the car from behind.

After the accident, the CNG tank of the car caught fire and exploded, police said.

A fire brigade reached the spot on getting and controlled the blaze. However, by that time four people, including the groom, had died due burn injuries, they said.

Those killed have been identified as Akash Ahirwar (25), his brother Ashish (20), nephew Mayank (7) and car driver Jaikaran, they said, adding that two other relatives -- Ravi Ahirwar and Ramesh -- got injured and were taken to a local hospital.

The SP said efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled from the spot after ran away after the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

