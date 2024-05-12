AI Express Flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain Suffers Significant Delay of Over Eight Hours
An Air India Express flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain was delayed eight hours due to technical issues. Passengers were deplaned while the aircraft was repaired and provided with meals. The flight eventually took off after 6 PM.
- Country:
- India
An Air India Express flight from Calicut International Airport here to Bahrain was delayed by over eight hours due to technical issues in the airplane.
The flight, with over 150 passengers, which was scheduled to depart from Kozhikode at around 10 am finally took off after 6 pm, airport sources said.
An airline spokesperson said that the flight was delayed due to a technical issue in the aircraft that was detected after the passengers had boarded.
Thereafter, the travelers were deplaned and accommodated at the airport itself while the technical issue was resolved, the spokesperson said.
The reports of food not being provided to passengers are incorrect as all three meals were provided to them, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident: Bus Slides into Valley Injuring 10 Passengers Under Repair
US: Delta Airlines plane makes emergency return as exit slide of Boeing aircraft falls off mid flight
Indian Air Force, Navy fighter aircraft fleets get Rampage missile boost
IndiGo Aircraft Forced to Return to Delhi Airport Mid-Flight Due to Technical Issue
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim downing US Reaper drone, release footage showing wreckage of aircraft