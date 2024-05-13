Left Menu

Mongolia's economy to grow 4.8% in 2024 despite agricultural challenges

Domestically, increased fiscal spending and rising household incomes may contribute to heightened inflationary pressures throughout 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 13-05-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 12:48 IST
Mongolia's economy to grow 4.8% in 2024 despite agricultural challenges
Image Credit: Flickr

The World Bank's latest semi-annual Mongolia Economic Update forecasts a 4.8% growth in Mongolia's economy for 2024, driven primarily by a robust mining sector and strong private consumption. This projection comes on the heels of a 7.1% economic expansion in 2023, largely fueled by coal mining and associated transportation services.

Despite challenges in the agricultural sector due to harsh climatic conditions, Mongolia's medium-term economic outlook appears positive. Growth is expected to average 6.4% over 2025-2026, buoyed by an anticipated increase in production at Oyu Tolgoi, Mongolia’s largest copper mine.

However, the report notes significant downside risks that could affect this positive trajectory. A slowdown in global growth, particularly in China—a major market for Mongolian exports—could reduce demand for these goods. Additionally, geopolitical tensions may drive up imported oil prices, further straining the economy.

The agricultural sector is already facing pressures from a weather phenomenon known as the dzud, which involves extreme cold and heavy snowfall, leading to the largest livestock losses since 2010. A more severe or prolonged dzud could exacerbate the contraction in agricultural production.

Domestically, increased fiscal spending and rising household incomes may contribute to heightened inflationary pressures throughout 2024. While Mongolia's economic situation improved in 2023 due to the mining-led recovery, the World Bank emphasizes the need for structural reforms to enhance macroeconomic resilience and promote sustainable, inclusive growth.

"The increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters, such as harsh winters and floods, underscore the urgent need for robust institutions, policies, and investments geared towards enhancing the nation’s resilience to climate change," stated Taehyun Lee, World Bank Country Manager for Mongolia. The focus remains on adapting to these challenges to ensure the ongoing health of Mongolia’s economy.

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024