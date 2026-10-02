ADB’s $1.3 Billion Mongolia Plan Backs Better Healthcare, Schools and Disaster Readiness

Mongolian families' access to dependable healthcare, education and protection from disasters sits at the centre of a $1.3 billion investment plan announced by Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda during his visit to the country. Meeting President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Kanda outlined planned investment through 2027, with three loan agreements signed during the week providing $455 million for provincial health services, education support during economic difficulties and stronger disaster preparedness.

The financing addresses concerns that reach into everyday life, from finding medical treatment close to home to keeping children's education on track when household finances come under pressure. Kanda spoke about the trust people place in schools and health institutions, saying Mongolia's work to earn and maintain that confidence deserves ADB's support, with dependable essential services and better protection during disasters forming central priorities of the funding.

Better Care and Reliable Education for Families

The largest agreement provides $225 million for the Provincial Health Service Strengthening and Modernization Project, which will improve healthcare across Mongolia's provinces. Under the project, 19 provincial hospitals will be modernised, including the construction of a 300-bed hospital in Uvurkhangai Province, bringing more specialised treatment within reach of families who can face expensive journeys to the capital for care. Investments in medical equipment, emergency services, digital systems and staff training will help hospitals treat more complex conditions closer to patients' homes.

Education receives $130 million in second additional financing for the Sustaining Access to and Quality of Education During Economic Difficulties Project, supporting Mongolia's efforts to protect learning opportunities as economic pressures affect families and public services. A separate $100 million agreement supports the Strengthening Mongolia's Disaster Resilience Capacity Project, giving disaster preparedness a place alongside healthcare and education in the country's investment priorities.

A Herder Family's Experience Brings the Challenges Into Focus

A visit to a herder family at Nogoon Tolgoi on 30 September gave Kanda a direct account of the pressures facing rural households, including their ability to withstand extreme weather and economic shocks. Located about 54 kilometres from Ulaanbaatar, the meeting brought the discussion beyond government offices to the experiences of people whose livelihoods depend on coping with difficult conditions, giving a personal context to the visit's focus on resilience and reliable services.

President Ukhnaa awarded Kanda the Friendship Medal of Mongolia in recognition of his and ADB's significant contributions to the country's development since 1991. The visit marked a 35-year partnership with Mongolia, where ADB is the largest development partner, and included discussions with staff at the bank's Mongolia Resident Mission about their work. Kanda met Finance Minister Mendsaikhan Zagdjav at Marshal Palace and was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Uchral Nyam-Osor at the State Palace.

Regional Cooperation Opens Space for Trade and Investment

Kanda's keynote addresses at the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Ministerial Conference and CAREC Business Forum focused on stronger regional integration and greater private investment to create economic and trade opportunities. His message connected Mongolia's development needs with the wider region's prospects, placing cooperation between governments and businesses alongside investment in the public services that families depend on.

The ADB president witnessed the signing of CAREC memorandums covering capital market development, critical minerals and the establishment of the CAREC Chambers Alliance. These agreements sit within a broader push to deepen regional cooperation, with Mongolia's planned financing and newly signed loans giving concrete shape to the bank's support for stronger services, greater resilience and economic opportunity.