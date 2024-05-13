Left Menu

Passenger Disputes Ticket with TTE in Kerala, Leading to Altercation

A travelling ticket examiner was allegedly attacked and punched on the nose by a passenger for being questioned over travelling in a reserved coach without a valid ticket, police said on Monday.Vikram Kumar Meena, a travelling ticket examiner TTE hailing from Rajasthan, suffered the physical assault while performing his duty aboard the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Maveli Express on Sunday night.The incident happened when the train was near Tirur in the district, the police said.The accused was travelling without a reserved ticket.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 13-05-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 12:47 IST
Passenger Disputes Ticket with TTE in Kerala, Leading to Altercation
  • Country:
  • India

A travelling ticket examiner was allegedly attacked and punched on the nose by a passenger for being questioned over travelling in a reserved coach without a valid ticket, police said on Monday.

Vikram Kumar Meena, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) hailing from Rajasthan, suffered the physical assault while performing his duty aboard the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Maveli Express on Sunday night.

The incident happened when the train was near Tirur in the district, the police said.

''The accused was travelling without a reserved ticket. He attacked the TTE for questioning travel without a valid ticket and asking him to move to the general compartment,'' an official of the Kozhikode Railway police said.

The TTE later sought treatment at a hospital here and lodged a complaint with the police against the passenger, who was taken into custody soon.

''The accused was identified as Stalin Bose, a native of Kanyakumari. His arrest was recorded today,'' the officer said.

The case was registered against him under various sections of the IPC, the police added.

The incident happened weeks after a TTE was pushed out of a moving train by a drunk passenger in the Thrissur district of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024