Establishing a corridor for Sharda peeth at PoK is our prime objective- Maharshi Keshvananda

PNN New Delhi [India], May 13: Netherlands-based International Adi Shankracharya Research & Awareness Foundation organised a grand event on 12th May on the occasion of the 2531st birth anniversary of revered Guru Adi Shankracharya. This gala event was organised under the guidance of the founder and director of the Netherlands-based International Adi Shankracharya Research & Awareness Foundation Maharshi Keshvananda. The foundation organised this event on 12th May 2024 at Maharaja Agrasen Auditorium, Rohini, Sec-22, Delhi.

Maharshi Keshvananda lit the diya in the opening ceremony of the program with Vedic mantras chanting. Organiser Dharmendra and Sunil Aggarwal welcomed Maharshi Keshvananda with garlands. On this occasion along with Maharshi Keshvananda, Uttrakhand situated Joshimath's Jagatguru Shankracharya Devidityanand ji Maharaj, acharya Madan ji maharaj, Sh.Bhai ji, mahant swami Hansdev ji, sadhvi dr. Sudha Bhardwaj, Ramesh ji maharaj, Vivek Muni ji maharaj, Dandi Swami ji maharaj and Swami Hansdev ji maharaj graced the event. On this occasion Maharshi Keshvananda raised the demand of a safe corridor at PoK situated Sharda peeth along with the establishment of Shakti peeth sarkit in Kashmir. Maharshi Keshvananda expressed his views about the issue of Sharda peeth corridor and said, " different governments have taken initiatives for Hindu pilgrims in Pakistan but nothing has been done for Sharda peeth. Now it's high time for the Indian government to take some important decisions. "He also talked about the memorandum presented to the PM and central Home Minister regarding this issue. Born in a Brahmin family Maharshi Keshvananda had a keen interest in astrology since childhood and he gives it's credit to his father. He said that Kashmir situated Sharda peeth holds very important significance in the Hindu religion and it is our duty to make our new generation aware about the significance of this holy place. Sharda peeth is situated at Neelam ghati in Kashmir under the custody of Pakistan at present.

This is the first time that such a grand event has been held in Delhi on the occasion of the 2531st birth anniversary of revered Guru Adi Shankracharya. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

