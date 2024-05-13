AfDB and SIPRI sign MoU to enhance peace and resilience in Africa

At the 2024 Stockholm Forum on Peace and Development, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) have signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), strengthening their collaboration aimed at addressing fragility and insecurity in Africa. This new agreement underscores a shared commitment to understanding and mitigating the drivers of conflict while promoting sustainable peace and resilience across the continent.

Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, the African Development Bank’s Vice President for Regional Development, Integration, and Business Delivery, emphasized the strategic alignment of this partnership with the Bank’s overarching goals. “Our MoU with SIPRI reflects the Bank’s strong commitment to enhance its operational effectiveness in fragile settings,” she stated. The collaboration is poised to support the Bank’s ambitious agenda through innovative partnerships that span the humanitarian-development-peace (HDP) nexus, in accordance with the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy and its Strategy for Addressing Fragility and Building Resilience in Africa.

The partnership between AfDB and SIPRI will focus on three primary objectives: deepening knowledge of fragility and conflict drivers, enhancing the Bank’s programming and project design in fragile contexts, and expanding resource mobilization and partnerships. This collaborative effort is expected to translate complex research findings into practical interventions that can be implemented on the ground in Africa’s most vulnerable communities.

Dan Smith, Director of SIPRI, highlighted the importance of leveraging both organizations' expertise to address systemic challenges related to fragility, conflict, and climate change. “By deepening the understanding of the drivers of conflict and the opportunities for sustainable peace, the partnership aims to enhance the policies, programs, and interventions of the Bank and its partners,” Smith explained.

Yero Baldeh, Director of the Transition States Coordination Office at the AfDB, outlined the MoU’s implementation framework, which will be guided by an evolving Partnership Workplan. This plan aims to bolster the knowledge base, build capacities, inform policy dialogues, and mobilize resources effectively.

The ceremony was organized by designated partnership focal points from both organizations, ensuring a well-coordinated approach to this crucial initiative. With such a strong foundation, the collaboration between the African Development Bank and SIPRI is set to make significant strides towards fostering stability and development across Africa, benefiting communities plagued by cycles of conflict and underdevelopment.